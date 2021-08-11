Local Leaders React to Governor Cuomo’s Resignation

Local leaders reacted to the news of Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s resignation.

Both U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand thanked the women who stepped forward to tell their stories of being sexually harassed, calling them brave.

Schumer said Cuomo’s resignation was the right decision that he has full confidence in Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to establish a professional and capable administration. Gillibrand added that Hochul is an exceptional public servant and will be an excellent governor.

State Senator George Borrello said that “New Yorkers can breathe a sigh of relief and get back to the important task of recovering from the damage caused by the pandemic and bad policies” from Cuomo. He said leaders won’t forget or forgive “team Cuomo’s behind the scenes attempts to discredit and undermine the reputations of the 11 courageous women who had the courage to come forward.” He added he looks forward to working with Hochul.

Assemblyman Andy Goodell said Cuomo’s decision to resign was the right decision for both the sake of New York and his own sake. He said it spares the residents of the state from enduring a painful and distracting impeachment proceeding.

He ended his statement with saying “Lt. Gov. Hochul has a well-deserved reputation as being extremely hard-working, thoughtful, and compassionate. She thoroughly understands the issues facing upstate New York.”