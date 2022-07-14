Local Non-Profits Taking Part in ‘Give 716’ with Kick Off Event July 14

The ‘Give 716‘ Fundraising Drive starts tonight in Western New York.

The fundraiser is a collaborative effort between the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

The first-ever Give 716 event was launched last year to raise money and awareness for hundreds of local charities across the 716 area code over the course of one fundraising day. In 2021, over 7,000 donors gave more than $1.1 million in 28 hours.

Around 25 Chautauqua County non-profits who are taking part in Give 716, including the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, are holding a kick-off event tonight at the Southern Tier Brewing Company.

The event at 6:00 p.m. will feature a basket raffle and triva.

For more information about ‘Give 716,’ visit give716.org