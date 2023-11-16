Local Officials React to News of Lutheran Nursing Home Closing

Local officials are reacting to the news of Lutheran‘s closing of the nursing home and rehab program.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist sent out a statement saying, “I’m saddened to learn of today’s news and sympathize with our seniors and all individuals impacted by this closure. There’s a nationwide crisis in offering elder care and that’s unfortunately no different in our community. The City of Jamestown remains committed to working with Lutheran as they continue to maintain Edgewood Communities and Hultquist Place, and will continue pursuing innovative solutions to better serve and support our seniors county-wide.”

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel expressed his deep “disappointment” in a statement , saying, “This is disheartening news not just for residents of the nursing home, but also, the dedicated staff at Lutheran who have provided exceptional care and support to our elderly residents for many years.

We understand that this closure may have significant implications for the residents who rely on the compassionate services provided by Lutheran employees. In light of these circumstances, I want to assure our community that Chautauqua County remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting and assisting those who may be affected.”

Wendel said the County’s Office for Aging Services, “..stands ready to provide the necessary support and guidance to the elderly residents and their families during this challenging time. We understand the unique needs and concerns of our elderly population, and we are dedicated to ensuring that they receive the care and assistance they require.”

He said the County encourages affected residents and their families to reach out to the county’s Office for Aging Services, and New York Connects, at (716) 753-4582 for assistance and that residents can contact the county’s long-term care ombudsman, advocates from People Inc., at (716) 817-9222.