Local Rotaries Buy Out Jamestown Tarp Skunks Game for July 9

The three Jamestown and Falconer Rotary Clubs have bought out Diethrick Stadium for the Saturday, July 9 Jamestown Tarp Skunks game.

Rotary Club of Jamestown Communications Chair Sue Jones said the clubs bought out the game because they are committed to the community, “And we are also committed to the Tarp Skunks, which are a great attraction to our community. And so we decided to offer this as a thank you to the communities and all of the people, and especially the young people, to have a wonderful time at the ballpark.”

Jones said all three Rotary Clubs will be at the game, “With information about what they do, when the meet, and it doesn’t what club you belong to because the most important thing about Rotary is no matter what city you go to in the world you can go to Rotary. You just find out where the Rotary club meets and what time and you’re welcome there.”

Free tickets for the game are available at many Jamestown businesses, including the Reg Lenna Box Office, as well as at Diethrick Stadium and through local Rotarians.

For more information about Rotary or for tickets, you can contact Sue Jones at 716-665-8671.

Saturday’s game features the Tarp Skunks against the Elmira Pioneers at Diethrick Stadium. Gametime is 6:30 p.m. and you can hear it on 107.9 fm WRFA, or livestream on wrfalp.com