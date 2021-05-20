Lucille Ball Comedy Fest Postponed Until 2022

The Lucille Ball Comedy Fest has been postponed until 2022.

National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson said all festival shows, including Jeff Foxworthy and the Legends of SNL, have been rescheduled until next year. She said ticket holders have several options, “Whether it’s transferring of tickets to the same shows automatically for 2022, donating the value of their tickets to the non-profit National Comedy Center as a tax deductible contribution, exchanging the value of tickets for a National Comedy Center gift card, receiving a full refund, we really want to make sure that we’re giving people who bought tickets all of the available options.”

Ticket holders can visit comedycenter.org/TicketForm to see the full list of options.