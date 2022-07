A man died following a shooting in the village of Sinclairville Tuesday night.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting. A male victim was found on Reed Street and transported to UPMC Chautauqua where he died.

State Police and the Sinclairville Fire Department assisted Sheriff’s Deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation and it does not appear to be a random act.