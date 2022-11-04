Manhattan Judge Orders Independent Monitor for Trump Organization

A Manhattan State Supreme Court judge has ordered the Trump Organization to submit to a court-appointed, independent monitor.

Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with State Attorney General Letitia James that the monitoring is necessary given Trump and his company’s “demonstrated propensity to engage in persistent fraud.”

James had requested the intervention as part of her $250 million fraud lawsuit against the former president, his family, and his business.

As another part of the ruling, Trump cannot now sell, transfer or otherwise move or dispose of any of his properties “without first providing 14 days written notice” to the judge and the attorney general’s office.

The attorney general must recommend three potential monitors to the judge by November 12. Trump’s side would be allowed three days to challenge the choice, but the final decision on who the monitor would be will rest with the judge.

The monitor will ensure that no property transactions or company restructuring occurs without the attorney general’s office getting notice. The ruling said the watchdog also must be given access to any company data he or she needs “to assess the accuracy of any representation” Trump makes in future financial filings.

The oversight would likely stay in place for the year or so it takes for James’ lawsuit to be decided by Engoron in a non-jury trial. The attorney general has asked for an October 2023 trial date.

Former President Donald Trump responded to this by filing a lawsuit in Florida Circuit Court against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The lawsuit accuses James of repeatedly abusing her position as attorney general to “pursue a relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade” against Trump. He claims James is violating his rights to privacy and property and violating his rights as a grantor and beneficiary of the Donald J. Trump revocable trust.

The suit asks a judge to put an end to James’ multiple investigations into Trump and his businesses, which the former president argues are politically motivated. Trump believes that if he had not been elected the former president, he would not be facing “longstanding animosity” from James.