Many Memorial Day Events Planned This Weekend

There are a variety of other Memorial Day events taking place this weekend in Chautauqua County.

The Blue Star Mothers will hold their Annual Gold Star Memorial Remembrance at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25. The ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park on West Third and Logan Streets in Jamestown.

The village of Falconer will hold a parade on Monday, May 27 at 10:15 a.m. It will travel down West Main Street to North Work Street before continuing to Pine Hill Cemetery.

Cassadaga‘s Memorial Day Parade will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 27.

In the City of Dunkirk, the Dunkirk Joint Veterans Council will hold a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. in Memorial Park before the parade down Central Avenue at 11:00 a.m.

And Findley Lake will hold their Memorial Day Parade at 9:30 a.m. which then will be followed by a special program at the Litz Family Memorial Gazebo in downtown Findley Lake.