Maplevale Farms To Move From Ellicott To Findley Lake

Maplevale Farms has announced their plans to move from Ellicott to Findley Lake where they plan to build a new facility.

The announcement about the longtime food distribution company came at the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board meeting where a due diligence resolution was approved for proposed incentives to the company.

The incentives, if approved by the board later this summer, will assist in relocating Maplevale Farms from 2063 Allen Street Extension to 3196 Route 426. The company has already purchased the property. A 150,000 square foot refrigerated food warehouse and distribution will be built on the site. The total estimated cost of the project is $41.3 million. It will retain 213 jobs and create 23 new positions.

Proposed incentives include sales tax and mortgage tax incentives along with a Payment In Lieu of Tax (PILOT) agreement. The IDA Board is expected to vote on the final authorization resolution in August.

Construction will begin in Fall 2025 with an expected completion date of early 2027.

IDA CEO and Deputy County Executive Mark Geise said he’s been in contact with Ellicott Town Supervisor Janet Bowman about Maplevale Farm’s planned move out of the town and that she has stated to him that while she’s sad to see the company go, she’s glad the jobs will remain in Chautauqua County. Geise said the IDA will assist the town in finding another business to locate into the Allen Street Extension property once Maplevale Farms has moved out.