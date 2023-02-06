March Designated as Agricultural District Public Review Month

Chautauqua County has designated the month of March as the Agricultural District public review period.

Per New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, the County Legislature is required to review an Ag District eight years after its creation and every eight years thereafter.

The eight-year review of Chautauqua County Agricultural District 7 will take place in the Towns of Clymer, French Creek, Harmony, Mina, North Harmony, and Sherman encompassing 94,444 acres.

During this 30 day period, any municipality, land owner, or State Agency whose territory is within the Agricultural District may propose a modification to the Agricultural District. Land owners may submit requests to add parcels of predominantly viable agricultural land or remove parcel(s).

The Agricultural District 7 Review Worksheet, current Agricultural District Maps, and additional information can be found on the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development website at planningchautauqua.com.

A map of District 7 is on file and open to public inspection at the Clerk’s Office of the Chautauqua County Legislature in Mayville, N.Y. Please call 716-753-4215 to schedule an appointment.

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development will accept requests from March 1st through March 31st. Requests should be submitted to the Department of Planning and Development located at 201 West Third Street Suite 115 in Jamestown or emailed to sharpl@chqgov.com on or before 4:30 p.m. on March 31, 2023.