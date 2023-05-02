Marijuana ‘Most Understood Drug’ in the Country According to Former Presidential Drug Policy Advisory

A former Presidential drug policy advisor stated marijuana is the “most misunderstood drug in the United States” during presentations in Chautauqua County Monday.

Dr. Kevin Sabet is the President and CEO of both the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions and Smart Approaches to Marijuana. He was invited to speak in the county by Sheriff Jim Quattrone.

Sabet said he doesn’t want to see the country make the same mistakes as with tobacco and alcohol, which have killed more people than all opioid drugs and other drugs combined, “And, part of the reason that’s the case is that they are legalized, commercialized, normalized, and pushed by a for-profit industry. And my worry about marijuana legalization in New York is that we’re moving a little bit too fast towards that mass commercialization. And I don’t want to see people in prison or anything. I don’t want to see people get a criminal record for marijuana or really any other drug use. I want them to get help. But it should be something we’re trying to discourage generally, not encourage.”

Sabet said he finds it worrisome that some municipalities that have opted in with marijuana legalization are betting on marijuana sales to improve the economy and workforce. He said the potency of marijuana available today is much higher than what was available in previous decades, “It’s really not regulated well at all, even in the dispensaries because the FDA doesn’t look at it. It’s not federally legal, so it’s kind of legal gray area federally. And we’re seeing huge increases in psychosis, schizophrenia, we’re seeing big hospital costs with hyperemesis syndrome which is this chronic vomiting syndrome among people who use a lot.”

Sabet said he thinks there should be an advertising campaign aimed at people age 25 and younger about how their brains are vulnerable to drugs and alcohol, “There should be an ad campaign discouraging kids to use, and really, anyone under 25 technically, number one. Number two, we need to have strict advertising restrictions. There are none and I worry about that. Number three, we should have limits on THC potency. There is no reason we need to be selling 90% potent concentrates that can have a very deleterious effect on anyone of any age on their mental health.”

Sheriff Quattrone said the people at Dr. Sabet’s presentation included law enforcement, health providers, and drug prevention, who he said will all need to work together on substance use issues. He added that he’d still like clarity from New York State on marijuana regulations, which he said is lacking.