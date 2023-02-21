Master Gardeners Launch New Horticulture Newsletter

Master Gardeners in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties are launching a new horticulture newsletter.

The newsletter, called The Optimistic Gardener, will have gardening articles, upcoming events, featured Master Gardeners, advice column, children’s garden activity, book reviews, and more.

View the newsletter online at: https://chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu/gardening and https://cattaraugus.cce.cornell.edu

The Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Master Gardener Program is a Cornell Cooperative Extension Program with the mission to provide support and guidance to the public and community gardens free of charge. Volunteers undergo a 50-hour training program, and volunteer 35 hours per year to maintain their certification as a Master Gardener.