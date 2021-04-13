WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Mayor Sundquist Appoints Regina Brackman to Replace Late City Councilmember James

Mayor Sundquist Appoints Regina Brackman to Replace Late City Councilmember James

By Leave a Comment

Mayor Eddie Sundquist has appointed Regina Brackman to fill the Ward 3 City Council seat left vacant after the death of Councilmember Vickye James.

Sundquist said there is no replacing Vickye James and her legacy,

“But I am confident Regina Brackman, who has such a wonderful history, someone who has been a friend of Vickye James since they were teenagers, will continue to represent Ward 3 and will pick up that torch and fight for our residents here in the city.”

Brackman works for Truck-Lite, has served on the City’s Planning Commission since 2014, and is active with Blackwell Chapel AME Zion Church.

City Council will hold a special vote before its work session on Monday, April 19th to confirm Brackman’s appointment.

She will also be on the ballot for the Ward 3 seat for November’s general election. Brackman previously ran for the open Ward 3 seat in 2013 and was narrowly defeated by Republican Tamara Dickey.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.