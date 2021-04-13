Mayor Sundquist Appoints Regina Brackman to Replace Late City Councilmember James

Mayor Eddie Sundquist has appointed Regina Brackman to fill the Ward 3 City Council seat left vacant after the death of Councilmember Vickye James.

Sundquist said there is no replacing Vickye James and her legacy,

“But I am confident Regina Brackman, who has such a wonderful history, someone who has been a friend of Vickye James since they were teenagers, will continue to represent Ward 3 and will pick up that torch and fight for our residents here in the city.”

Brackman works for Truck-Lite, has served on the City’s Planning Commission since 2014, and is active with Blackwell Chapel AME Zion Church.

City Council will hold a special vote before its work session on Monday, April 19th to confirm Brackman’s appointment.

She will also be on the ballot for the Ward 3 seat for November’s general election. Brackman previously ran for the open Ward 3 seat in 2013 and was narrowly defeated by Republican Tamara Dickey.