Mayville DMV Hours Temporarily Changed Due To Staffing

Hours at the Mayville Department of Motor Vehicles Office are being temporarily changed due to staffing challenges.

Beginning today, the Mayville DMV location will be open to the public Monday through Wednesday only. Hours will remain 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with transaction processing ending at 4:15 p.m.

The DMV offices in Jamestown and Dunkirk will continue to operate on their regular Monday through Friday schedules, and residents are encouraged to visit whichever location is most convenient.

For all three locations, residents seeking Real ID or Enhanced Driver’s Licenses-or taking permit tests, including CDL or regular-should plan to arrive by 3:15 p.m., as these transactions take longer to process.

Residents are also reminded that many DMV transactions can be completed online at www.dmv.ny.gov, including registration renewals, address changes, duplicate document requests, and certain license and permit services. For those who prefer personal assistance, DMV staff can also process most renewal transactions by phone at any county office:

* Mayville: 716-753-4229

* Jamestown: 716-661-8220

* Dunkirk: 716-366-0210

Residents may also complete transactions by mail or by using the secure DMV drop boxes available at each office. Forms and guidance on required documents are available online.

Residents with questions may contact Deputy County Clerk Emily Blevins at 716-753-4523 or Blevinse@chqgov.com.

For more information on DMV services in Chautauqua County, visit:

https://chautauquacountyny.gov/county-clerk/Department-of-Motor-Vehicles