Chautauqua County’s Department of Motor Vehicles is holding special hours for snowmobile transactions at the Mayville DMV office this Saturday.

The DMV will be open from 8:15 AM to 11:45 AM tomorrow for snowmobile registrations only.

A representative from the Chautauqua Lake Snowmobile Club will also be present to assist with club memberships for those interested in joining.

For further information or questions, please contact the Mayville DMV office directly at (716) 753-4229.