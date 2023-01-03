Mayville Receives $675,000 for Lakeside Park Improvements

The Village of Mayville has been awarded $675,000 in state funds for improvements to Lakeside Park.

The funding is part of $16.4 million in Local Waterfront Revitalization Program monies awarded to 23 communities in New York State.

The funding will be used to design and construct improvements at Lakeside Park along Chautauqua Lake including Chautauqua Belle gateway enhancements, a new kayak and canoe launch; and a waterfront multi-use trail.

This project will implement the Chautauqua Lake Local Waterfront Revitalization Program goals to improve public access, expand recreational opportunities, and attract residents and visitors to downtown Mayville.

Chautauqua County also received $193,500 to will assist the coastal Towns of Hanover, Sheridan, Dunkirk, Pomfret, Portland, Westfield and Ripley, the Villages of Silver Creek and Westfield, and City of Dunkirk to prepare and adopt Local Waterfront Revitalization Programs (LWRPs) and supporting local regulations.

The LWRPs will promote the State’s coastal policies along Lake Erie and guide future economic development and preservation of natural and cultural resources, and expand public access along the shoreline.

The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) provides grants to communities to develop a community-driven plan with a vision for their waterfront, guided by several environmental policies to ensure projects work in harmony with waterfront natural resources and ecosystems.