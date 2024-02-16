The Mayville Winter Festival starts tonight.

The event at Lakeside Park on Route 394 will open with the lighting of a wooden castle at 6:00 p.m. The castle was handcrafted in Mayville by Tim Hull and will work as a stand-in at the festival, since there has not been ice on the lake to construct an ice castle this year.

The castle lighting will be followed immediately by the crowning of this year’s Festival King and Queen: Al and Karen Simmons.

A food truck and DJ will also be on hand Friday night.

The Winter Festival opens at 10:00 a.m. Saturday with 25 vendors under large heated tents, five food trucks, a beer and wine tent, games, and activities for all ages. DJ Carmello will be back all day and into the evening.

The Kids Zone inside the Carlson Community Building will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. featuring an edible craft for kids. Chainsaw carving demonstrations will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The 9th Annual Polar Plunge is set for noon Saturday. The Pet Parade will take place at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Chili Cookoff at the Carlson Community Building will go from 3 to 5pm. Horse drawn carriage rides will be available from noon to 4pm both days.

Live music by Midnight Growlers will perform in the beer and wine tent from 5-8pm Saturday.

A bonfire will be held Saturday evening at the park with a fireworks display at 8:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the day will begin with the Winter Festival 5K race at 10am. The Spikefest Volleyball Tournament also will take place at 10:00 a.m.

Sunday will also include a live DJ, food trucks, vendors in the tents, the Kids Zone, carriage rides and more.

For more information, visit www.chautauquachamber.org/winter-festival.