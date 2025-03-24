WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Mental Health Association’s Dunkirk Center Temporarily Closed

Mental Health Association’s Dunkirk Center Temporarily Closed

By Leave a Comment

Grace Lutheran Church

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County’s North County Recovery Center is temporarily closed.

Executive Director Michael Nordin announced that the closure of the center at Grace Lutheran Church is “due to some issues with the Dunkirk space.”

Nordin apologized for any inconvenience this will cause and said he will announce when it reopens.

Anyone in recovery from substance use or mental health disorders can reach out to the Jamestown center in the Gateway Building for help.

The Jamestown center phone number is (716) 661-9044, and the email address is info@MHAChautauqua.org.

Coaches are also available to meet in Dunkirk, away from MHA’s site.

For more information, visit MHAChautauqua.org

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.