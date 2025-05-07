WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / MHA Dunkirk Site Reopens

MHA Dunkirk Site Reopens

By Leave a Comment

Grace Lutheran Church

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County’s Dunkirk location has officially reopened.

Regular services have returned as of May 6 to the agency located in Grace Lutheran Church at 601 Eagle Street. MHA’s Dunkirk hours will again be Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center has been closed since late March because of a building problem whose remediation is now completed.

The MHA is a peer recovery center offering support groups and individual coaching for people looking to improve their lives, deepen wellness, thrive in recovery, or support those on a recovery path. Trained peers offer a unique perspective to share their experience and knowledge to help others to navigate community services and access treatment and basic life needs by providing support through a complicated system.

All MHA services, including xylazine wound care kits and fentanyl test kits, are free.

For more information, visit MHAChautauqua.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.