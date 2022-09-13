MHA Receives $500,000 Grant to Fight Substance Use Disorder Crisis

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have announced $500,000 in federal funding for the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County.

The funding was allocated by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative, which aims to fight the substance use disorder crisis across Appalachia.

Schumer and Gillibrand issued a media release saying the grant will provide recovery support, pre-employment development, and vocational training to individuals struggling with substance use disorder and establish partnerships with local employers to help these individuals re-enter the workforce.

MHA plans to hold an announcement on September 20th to further detail how the grant funds will be used.