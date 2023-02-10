MHA Receives Donation for Warming Center

The Mental Health Association has received a donation to help support its new warming center.

The annual “Run for Rosie,” which is held in memory of Rosemary Billquist, donated $800 to the MHA.

The recently opened warming center at MHA’s offices at the Gateway Center offers emergency shelter and a meal for people who are homeless.

Sherman resident Rosemary Billquist was a marathon runner, triathlete, community volunteer, and animal lover before her life ended unexpectedly in November 2017.

The next Rosie’s Run 5K run/walk is Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Sherman. All proceeds benefit the memorial fund that helps Hospice, the Southern Tier Kidney Foundation, the Chautauqua County Humane Society, and other community needs. An annual August golf tournament also supports the fund.

To learn more about the Mental Health Association, call (716) 661-9044 or visit MHAChautauqua.org.