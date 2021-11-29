MHA Starts ‘Writing Through Recovery’ Support Group

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County is starting a new supportive writing group this Thursday. The “Writing Through Recovery” group was created to empower recovery and personal growth. It’s first meeting is 2:30 to 3:30pm, Thursday, December 2nd at MHA’s Jamestown location at 31 Water Street.

Jill Marsh will facilitate the group. She has a degree in journalism and communication, also having served in the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm. She is currently working on a book about anxiety. Participants in the group are invited to write about their own experiences, what they have been through and where they are headed. They can choose to write a personal log of events, memories, how they have coped with drugs, alcohol, trauma, or attempted suicide. They can also write about their successes.

Notebooks will be provided. All Mental Health Association services are free. No registration is necessary.