Michael Grandinetti to perform magic at Reg Lenna on Saturday, Sept. 17

JAMESTOWN – Nationally known magician and illusionist Michael Grandinetti will perform live on stage at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Magic of Michael Grandinetti features breathtaking wonders from the magician’s extraordinary career. Legendary magic plots of levitation, escapes, sawing in half, teleportation, and more are re-imagined for today’s audiences, making them more visual, surprising, and even more astounding than ever before. However, audiences don’t just watch the magic, they’re pulled into an interactive experience where everyone in the theater becomes part of the magic.

Named by Entertainment Weekly as “a great magician”, he has made a name for himself around the world as an extremely talented and innovative magician and illusionist.

Over the past 20 years, Michael has been driven to make magic contemporary and to give it a wide, mainstream appeal. He has had starring roles on NBC’s “The World’s Most Dangerous Magic II”, five seasons of The CW’s “Masters of Illusion”, and POP’s “Don’t Blink”, and his magic has been featured on the Emmy-nominated FOX series “Bones”, “The Today Show”, “Access Hollywood”, “Entertainment Tonight”, “SportsCenter” and “The Bold and the Beautiful”.

Possessing a true passion for amazing live audiences, Michael has performed at a wide range of venues nationwide and has developed and performed custom magic presentations for major corporations including Google, Southwest Airlines, Mazda, Rite-Aid, Harley Davidson, and many more. In addition, Michael was honored to be the first illusionist ever invited to perform in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington DC. During this remarkable celebration of our country, Michael levitated a girl high above one of the floats as it moved down Constitution Avenue, while a live audience of 250,000 people lined the streets.

Tickets for the performance start at $15 for children and $20 for adults. They may be purchased in-person or over the phone (716.484.7070) at the theater box office Monday and Friday between 12 and 5 p.m. and Wednesday between 12 and 8 p.m. Tickets are available online, 24/7 at reglenna.com.

Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is located at 116 E. 3rd. St. in Jamestown, NY.