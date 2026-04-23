WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 23, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU APR 23

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jesse James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti

Fred Leopard – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

Songwriters Circle series featuring Jade Giambrone, Chris LaVancher and Michael DeLano – Lake Shore Center for the Arts – Westfield

FRI APR 24

Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Water Horse – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

Two Towns – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

The HighLife – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Gavin Paterniti – The Office – Kennedy

Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Smokin’ 45 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Bart Green and Company – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Adam Gould – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT APR 25

Circuit Aura – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

New Wave Nation – Shawbucks – Jamestown

The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Kris Meekins – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Kallie & Kayla – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jeremy Jaeger – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Tito – The Cooler – Sherman

White Bronco – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Backlog – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph

84&Capricorn – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

The Deena Winters Duo – twig & vine – Warren, PA

Jerod Eggleston – Warren Eagles Club – Warren, PA

SUN APR 26

Nathan Fiscus – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED APR 29