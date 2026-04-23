WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 23, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU APR 23
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jesse James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Fred Leopard – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Songwriters Circle series featuring Jade Giambrone, Chris LaVancher and Michael DeLano – Lake Shore Center for the Arts – Westfield
FRI APR 24
- Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Water Horse – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown
- Two Towns – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The HighLife – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Gavin Paterniti – The Office – Kennedy
- Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Smokin’ 45 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Bart Green and Company – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Adam Gould – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT APR 25
- Circuit Aura – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- New Wave Nation – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Kris Meekins – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Kallie & Kayla – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jeremy Jaeger – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Tito – The Cooler – Sherman
- White Bronco – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Backlog – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
- 84&Capricorn – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- The Deena Winters Duo – twig & vine – Warren, PA
- Jerod Eggleston – Warren Eagles Club – Warren, PA
SUN APR 26
- Nathan Fiscus – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED APR 29
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
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