Michigan Company Receives $7.56 Million Contract To Repair Dunkirk Harbor Breakwater

A Michigan-based company has received the $7.56 million contract to make repairs to Dunkirk Harbor‘s breakwater.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded the contract to Great Lakes Dock & Materials, LLC.

Repairs will focus on approximately 1,450 feet of the lake side of the breakwater, involving a stone overlay, and including a wrap-around of the east head of the outer breakwater.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement, “Two years ago, I stood at Dunkirk Harbor and promised that the federal funding I secured would result in long-overdue infrastructure improvements for Chautauqua’s Erie lakefront communities. Getting this contract locked in brings us a giant step closer to repairing the breakwater, which is essential to protecting the local homes, businesses and waterfront recreation industry that make this area so special.”

Congressman Nick Langworthy said, “Securing the much-needed repairs to the breakwater will protect local jobs, enable economic growth, and keep our waterways safe. I’m proud to support this critical infrastructure project, ensuring that repairs are completed in a timely manner and in a way that is cost-effective for taxpayers.”

Work is planned to take place over the course of two construction seasons, with completion in 2025.

This project is 100% federally funded.

The economy at Dunkirk Harbor is supported by an estimated 24 charter fishing boats, generating approximately $196,000 in net income annually.