Mike Metzger Resigns From CCIDA Board

Longtime Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board Chair Mike Metzger has resigned.

Metzger submitted his resignation to the IDA on December 22. IDA CEO Mark Geise said Metzger had been discussing stepping down from the board, citing his pending retirement from SUNY Fredonia as its Vice-President of Finance and Administration.

Metzger was appointed to the IDA Board in March 1999 and has served as its chair for a number of years. He also was a voting member of the State Regional Economic Development Council.

Fancher Chair CEO and Owner Gary Henry is now the new chair of the IDA board.