Missing Child Found in Stockton, Mother Arrested

A missing child from West Virginia has been found safe in Stockton, New York. The child’s mother, Adrienne Marean, was also found and arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance.

Police issued an arrest warrant on March 7 for Marean for felony concealment of a child. Shortly after the warrant was issued, the Bridgeport Police Department in West Virginia requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals in locating Marean and recovering the missing child.

Deputy U.S. Marshals received information through leads that indicated Marean was residing in western New York. On April 21, members of the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, New York State Police, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Marean and recovered the missing child in Stockton.