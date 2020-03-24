Mitrano Once Again Democratic Candidate for Congress as Noren Fails Secure Enough Support to Force Primary

PENN YAN – It doesn’t appear there is going to be a primary in June for the region’s local congressional seat.

Candidate for the New York 23rd congressional district Tracy Mitrano (D-Penn Yan) has secured the Democratic party endorsement in the 2020 General Election, ensuring a rematch of the 2018 contest against Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning).

Mitrano’s campaign reported on Monday that petitions were filed with the State Board of Elections in Albany on Friday and she had more than enough signatures to qualify as a Democratic candidate. She also received enough support to appear on both the Working Families Party and SAM Party lines.

The only other candidate who was seeking the Democratic endorsement was Ithaca Oral Surgeon Scott Noren. But he reportedly submitted his petitions with less signatures than what was needed to also qualify as a Democratic candidate and force a primary in June.

As a result, Mitrano will not have to run in a primary this year, unlike 2018, when she and four other Democrats all ran against each other for the party endorsement. Mitrano eventually won that primary but lost to Reed in the 2018 General Election by more than 20,000 votes, or a margin of 54 to 46%.