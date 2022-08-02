Mobile App for NYS Parks Includes Updated Wayfinding Information

A mobile app for New York State Parks has updated wayfinding information.

The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced its Parks Explorer mobile app has been updated to better orient visitors and provide helpful wayfinding information when in the parks and on the trails. The multiple new enhancements are in addition to the app’s information about the destinations and activities available throughout the Empire State’s parks and historic sites.

The new features just introduced include upgrades to trail mapping functionality such as planning hike distance using the new trail mileage tool, offline maps for use when connectivity is a challenge, and live maps for use on Wi-Fi or with good connectivity.

Interactive map elements now provide visitors:

– Easier wayfinding: When the user’s mobile device’s location services are turned “on”, visitors can easily follow along with where they are on the map;

– The ability to zoom in on and around each map to learn more about the facility;

– Information about trails, park features and amenities by simply tapping on a trail or icon;

– Trail segment distance; and

– The ability to change base layers in live maps from satellite view, simple street view or topography.

The app also includes a link to a brief video to demonstrate the new mapping features.

To download the app, visit https://parks.ny.gov/explorer-app/