WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Mobile Sports Wagering Generates $909 Million in 1st Year in NYS

Mobile Sports Wagering Generates $909 Million in 1st Year in NYS

By Leave a Comment

Mobile sports wagering generated over $909 million in revenue in its first year for New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the State has collected more than $709.2 million in taxes on such bets, a figure that leads the nation. An additional $200 million in licensing fees has also been collected, generating a total of more than $909 million in revenue, most of it to be used for education.

According to GeoComply, a software firm used by sports books to ensure geolocation requirements, more than 3.8 million unique player accounts have been created since launch in January of 2022, conducting over 1.2 billion transactions.

The one-year anniversary of mobile sports wagering in New York State was Sunday, January 8, 2023. Through January 7, the total mobile sports wagering handle reached nearly $16.6 billion and generated a total net revenue to education of $709,247,358.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.