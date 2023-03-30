Modified Court Ruling Opens Doors for WNY to Receive Cannabis Licenses

A federal court ruling has opened the doors for five New York regions, including Western New York, to receive conditional cannabis licenses.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit modified an injunction that now “bars the issuance of conditional adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses only in the Finger Lakes Region.” Western New York, Central New York, Brooklyn, and the Mid-Hudson are no longer part of the injunction.

The case, Variscite NY One v. State of New York, had been holding up the New York State Office of Cannabis Management‘s CAURD or conditional adult-use retail dispensary program from rolling out statewide.

Variscite claimed the application process approved by the Office of Cannabis Management was unconstitutional and that their application was rejected because one of their principal applicant partners was convicted of a marijuana-related crime outside of New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “New York’s brand-new cannabis industry is making significant progress to promote social equity and right the wrongs of the past, creating the fairest and safest market in the nation.” She added, “For the first time, New Yorkers in nearly every region of the state will have access to safer, high-quality, adult-use cannabis products. I am committed to ensuring New York continues to lead the nation in our safe and equitable approach to the cannabis market.”

Western New York is set to receive 22 CAURD dispensaries as of March 3, when the state doubled the total number of locations statewide from 150 to 300.