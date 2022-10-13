Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic Scheduled for Jamestown on October 19

The Chautauqua County Health Department and Evergreen Health are holding a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Wednesday, October 19 in Jamestown.

The clinic will take place at Evergreen Health located at 320 Prather Avenue.

The vaccine is given in a two dose series, 28-35 days apart. As such, a second dose vaccine clinic will be scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of vaccine.

Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said while there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Chautauqua County yet, there have been over 3,800 confirmed cases in New York State.

Chautauqua County residents must meet current eligibility criteria set by New York State in order to register for an appointment. Vaccine clinic attendees do not need to be Evergreen Health patients in order to receive vaccine. Attendees must be at least 18 years old and are asked to bring photo ID. Face masks will be required.

Eligible individuals can register here: https://bit.ly/MonkeyPoxCHQ

According to the NYSDOH, those eligible for monkeypox vaccine at this clinic include:

Individuals with recent monkeypox exposure to a suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox in the past 14 days.

Those at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox, including members of the gay, bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days in areas where monkeypox is spreading.

Individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application (“app”), or social event, such as a bar or party.

Any individual that may be at risk of future exposure to infection with monkeypox, even though they are not at high risk of a recent exposure to monkeypox.

The Health Department strongly encourages anyone with symptoms consistent with monkeypox, especially lesions or a characteristic rash among individuals at risk of monkeypox, to be assessed by their health care provider.

For more information on monkeypox, please visit https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/monkeypox/