More Lake Effect Snow Headed To Chautauqua County

More lake effect snow is headed to Chautauqua County.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning that goes into effect at 7:00 p.m. tonight and runs until 4:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7.

The clipper system — a fast-moving low pressure weather system — is expected to bring widespread snowfall across New York State Wednesday and Thursday, and another round of lake effect snow Thursday.

Windy conditions will develop Thursday with gusts between 30 and 45 miles per hour and have the potential to down limbs and cause power outages while impacting visibility.

The coldest air of the season is expected on Friday to combine with winds resulting in feels-like temperatures in the single digits to mid-20s during the day, with single digits to below zero Friday night. Travelers should be prepared for rapid changes in weather, visibility and road conditions.

With this system, an additional foot of snow is possible for locations near Lakes Erie with the greatest amounts of snow expected across the higher terrain of Chautauqua and western Cattaraugus Counties.

Hazardous to difficult travel is expected in the heaviest bands and localized snow squalls due to snow covered roads and low visibility. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour are possible at times off Lake Erie.

For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.