Motorists Have New Way to Pay for Parking in Downtown Jamestown

Motorists have a new way to pay for parking in downtown Jamestown.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the Passport Parking app is now available on all parking meters, “Once you park in a spot, if you pull up the Passport app on your smartphone you’ll just be able to enter your zone or your spot. And you can pay your parking directly from the app. It also allows you to renew your parking too.”

Sundquist said there are still other ways for people to pay for parking, “In many of the meters downtown you can use a credit card. You’ll still be able to do that. You’ll still be able to use coin, but especially if you have a meter that doesn’t accept credit cards, you can use the app. So it really provides all of our users different ways to pay.”

Sundquist added there is a small fee assessed for credit card users, whether it’s used in the meter or used with the app.

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the Apple Store and Google Play.