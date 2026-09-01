Motorists Urged To Use Caution As Jamestown Students Go Back To School Sept. 2

Motorists are urged to use caution as students in Jamestown go back to school this week.

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said there will be lots of traffic around the city, “…with staff coming back, and then we will have kids out walking, parents traveling routes, busses stopping, picking up kids, kids crossing the street. Be very, very careful. So, I would just remind everyone that it is go back to school season. And, that means be cautious, slow down, watch out for busses and kids and cars. A lot more traffic at different times of the day than normal. So please, please be safe.”

Jamestown Public Schools students have a half day on Wednesday, September 2 followed by full days of school on September 3 and 4. Students return to school for Southwestern Central Schools, Falconer Central Schools, and Frewsburg Central Schools on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.