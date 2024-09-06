‘Mug Shots’ Exhibit Opens At Pearl City Clay House Sept. 7

The exhibit, “Mug Shots,” opens Saturday at Pearl City Clay House in downtown Jamestown.

The showcase will run from September 7 to 29 and highlights the artistry and craftsmanship behind drinking vessels, featuring works handcrafted by Pearl City Clay House Studio Members.

“Mug Shots” will kick off with an opening reception on September 7, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The community is invited to meet the artists, explore their work, and participate in a special one-night-only silent auction for a chance to take home their favorite pieces.

For more information, visit www.pearlcityclayhouse.org.