Multi-Purpose Fitness Trail To Open at Maple Grove Jr./Sr. High School

A new multi-purpose fitness trail will open at Maple Grove Jr. and Senior High School today.

The one-mile path through a wooded area surrounding the school on Dutch Hollow Road can be used for walking, running, or biking.

A grant from Cummins allowed the district to purchase bicycles from Loud Performance and Pearl City Cycle to be used on the trail.

Teacher Matthew Hanley’s engineering and design class at Maple Grove drafted and fabricated custom bike racks for easy storage and accessibility. Additionally, the Maple Grove Cross Country team and gym classes from Bemus Point Central School pioneered the trail’s use, helping to fine-tune its design.

Other classes at the school have similarly capitalized on student innovation, creating projects that add to the beauty and learning experience of the trail. Hand-built benches will be made by classes and installed on the trail, and environmental projects – some of which will include studying and labeling local plant species, have turned the fitness trail into an outdoor classroom.

The new trail is open to the public.

Following a ribbon cutting event at 5:00 p.m. today, the Bemus Point Elementary PTA will host a Trunk or Treat & Fall Fest from 6:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. This family-friendly event will feature autumn games and activities organized by the Bemus Point Student Council, complete with prizes for the best decorated car trunks and costumes.

The evening will also include a Powderpuff Football Game, beginning at 6:30pm.

For questions or more information, contact Jillian Kaczar at jmkaczar@outlook.com.