Municipal Broadband Feasibility Study Results Unveiled Thursday

The City of Jamestown and Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will present the results of a Municipal Broadband Feasibility Study this week.

The presentation will go over the findings of the broadband study, as well as a discussion on the next steps going forward.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said in a statement, “The potential for municipally-owned broadband infrastructure is critical to address the digital divide and attract investment. This study charts a bold path forward and makes affordable, high-speed internet for all Jamestown residents much closer to reality.

The presentation will take place at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 21 in the Fireplace Room of the Prendergast Library.