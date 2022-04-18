WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Municipal Broadband Feasibility Study Results Unveiled Thursday

Municipal Broadband Feasibility Study Results Unveiled Thursday

By Leave a Comment

The City of Jamestown and Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will present the results of a Municipal Broadband Feasibility Study this week.

The presentation will go over the findings of the broadband study, as well as a discussion on the next steps going forward.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said in a statement, “The potential for municipally-owned broadband infrastructure is critical to address the digital divide and attract investment. This study charts a bold path forward and makes affordable, high-speed internet for all Jamestown residents much closer to reality.

The presentation will take place at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 21 in the Fireplace Room of the Prendergast Library.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.