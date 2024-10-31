Municipalities Set Trick or Treating Hours for Halloween

Today is Halloween and several municipalities have established trick-or-treating hours for tonight:
Celoron: 6:00-8:00 PM
Falconer: 5:00-7:00 PM
Frewsburg: 6:00-8:00 PM
Jamestown: 6:00-8:00 PM
Lakewood: 5:30-7:30 PM
Mayville: 5:00-7:00 PM
Panama: 5:00-7:00 PM
Sinclairville: 5:00-7:00 PM
To ensure a safe holiday, the National Safety Council offers these tips:
– Be sure to choose a costume that won’t cause safety hazards; all costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant
– If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks
– Opt for nontoxic Halloween makeup over masks, which can obscure vision; always test makeup in a small area first to see if any irritation develops
– Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation
Motorists are also reminded to use caution tonight.
– Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs
– Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully
– At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing
– Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween
