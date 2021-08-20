NAPA Auto Parts Planning Expansion, Should Alleviate Truck Issues for 11th Street Residents

The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved a site plan to expand the NAPA Auto Parts on Washington Street. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the plans should alleviate the issues the 11th Street residents had expressed to City Council in the past about delivery trucks parking on their street, “We’ll redirect that truck traffic that was idling on 11th Street to be encapsulated, I guess, into their actual parking lot so it will be removed from that residential street.”

Planning Commission Chair Greg Rabb said the expansion on Washington Street includes the removal of two vacant houses, “We’re not only getting an expanded business with improved greenery on that corner of that whole end there between 10th and 11th but we’re getting rid of two houses that needed to come down.”

The plan will go before the Zoning Board of Appeals next for a variance request on adding a green space buffer.