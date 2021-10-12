Natural Gas Heating Bills to Rise 43% in WNY This Winter

Natural Gas heating bills expected to rise 43% this winter in Western New York due to the increase in natural gas prices.

National Fuel said in a release that the prices have risen significantly following years of historic lows.

They said customers also may see an increase in gas usage this winter season as initial weather reports indicate a return-to-normal cold and snowy winter.

Across National Fuel’s Western New York service territory, approximately 90% of residents rely on natural gas to heat their homes and fuel their businesses. The estimated average residential customer’s winter heating bill for November through March will total $714.

The typical customer paid $498 last winter season when temperatures were approximately 10% warmer than normal.

National Fuel reminded customers that financial assistance is now available including the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP.

National Fuel also offers budget plan billing which allows winter payments to be spread out over the whole year, providing stable monthly bills.