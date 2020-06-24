NCC Celebrates JHS Class of 2020 with Congratulatory Photo Presentation on Jumbo Video Screens

JAMESTOWN – As the Jamestown High School class of 2020 prepares for their graduation this week, the National Comedy Center will honor JHS graduating seniors by featuring their photos on the Center’s two outdoor jumbo video screens.

The drive-by video presentation, featuring photos of all graduating seniors in alphabetical order on the 350-foot high-definition screens, will begin today and run continuously through Saturday, June 27, with the presentation restarting at the top of each hour. The featured photos were taken by photographer Rob Sigler of Click Photo Studios.

The idea to celebrate graduating seniors in this unique way was initiated by Jamestown High School principal Dana Williams, who reached out to the Comedy Center about doing something special for its hometown high school graduating class, after COVID-19 significantly altered graduation events and activities for students and their families.

The National Comedy Center is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but anticipates reopening in the coming weeks, when Phase 4 of New York State’s New York Forward plan permits arts and entertainment venues to reopen in Western New York.

The National Comedy Center congratulates the graduating class of 2020 at Jamestown High School and graduating seniors throughout Chautauqua County.