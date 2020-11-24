NCC Launches ‘Comedy Shop’ as New National Hub for Comedy-Themed Gifts

JAMESTOWN – The National Comedy Center on Tuesday launched a new national hub for comedy-themed products and gifts called The Comedy Shop. The Comedy Shop, which exists both online and at its physical brick-and-mortar location in Jamestown, NY, celebrates the legacies of comedy’s most iconic brands with a broad array of gifts and exclusive products that will bring smiles and laughter to anyone who loves to laugh. All proceeds from sales at The Comedy Shop support the non-profit mission and operations of the National Comedy Center and its museums.

The Comedy Shop offers a one-stop-shopping online venue for comedy fans worldwide, featuring products from TV and movie comedy favorites, including “I Love Lucy,” “Seinfeld,” “The Office,” “Friends,” “Golden Girls,” “Big Bang Theory,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Three Stooges,” “Ghostbusters” and “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” plus items that celebrate legendary comedians including George Carlin, Lenny Bruce and Ernie Kovacs and many more.

With a broad range of funny and entertaining apparel, home and office products, The Comedy Shop offers unique and affordable gifts that spark laughter for anyone on the holiday shopping list — from young children to grandparents and everyone in between.

As part of the kick-off celebration, comedian Lewis Black will be the virtual host for The Comedy Shop’s “Lewis Black Friday” – a four-day weekend online celebration starting Friday, November 27, featuring promotional offers storewide at The Comedy Shop, posted on its social media platforms.

To celebrate the new online store launch, The Comedy Shop will be offering 25% off storewide on nearly all products, plus free domestic shipping on orders over $75 – today through Monday, November 30, 2020 – both online and in the gift shop in Jamestown.

“In these challenging times, laughter truly is more important than ever,” stated National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson. “We decided to launch The Comedy Shop to help bring joy and laughter to loved ones this holiday season, while giving people another way to support our non-profit cultural institution and its mission of presenting the vital story of comedy in America and preserving its heritage for future generations.”

In addition to the new online store, the on-site gift shop within the National Comedy Center museum in Jamestown, NY is now The Comedy Shop – offering a broad range of comedy gifts and merchandise for visitors to the National Comedy Center and anyone within driving distance who wants to shop in person for unique and exclusive holiday gifts. Admission to the museum is not required for in-person shopping at The Comedy Shop in Jamestown, located in the historic grand concourse of the Erie Lackawanna Train Station building at 203 W. 2nd Street.

The Comedy Shop offers its top ten comedy holiday gift recommendations for women, men, kids and more at ComedyShop.com.

The Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum Official Shop is also offering 25% off store-wide on nearly all products, plus free domestic shipping on orders over $75 at Shop.Lucy-Desi.com and at the Lucy Desi Museum gift shops in Jamestown at 2 W. 3rd Street, now through Monday, November 30.

About the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center is the United States’ official cultural institution and museum dedicated to presenting the vital story of comedy and preserving its heritage for future generations, as formally designated by the U.S. Congress in 2019. Opened in August 2018 in Jamestown, New York, the museum complex offers an unprecedented visitor experience using state-of-the-art technology, interactivity and personalization to create the first true 21st Century museum environment.

Based on the vision of Jamestown native Lucille Ball for her hometown to become a destination for comedy, the non-profit National Comedy Center showcases comedy’s great minds and unique voices in ways that engage, inspire, educate and entertain.

The National Comedy Center operates the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, which explores the lives, careers and legacy of the “First Couple of Comedy,” and the incredible impact they had on the world.