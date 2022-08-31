WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Nearly 400,000 Children in NYS Newly Eligible for Child Care Assistance

Governor Kathy Hochul announces new child care assistance eligibility (August 30, 2022)

Nearly 400,000 children in New York State are newly eligible for child care assistance.

Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand launched a statewide campaign Tuesday to ensure eligible families access expanded child care assistance.

Eligibility was expanded this month in New York State to include families earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level, which is up from 200%. A family of four earning up to $83,250 is now eligible for child care assistance when previously, the threshold was $55,500 or less.

Families can learn more by visiting OCFS.ny.gov/ccap.

Hochul also announced expanded eligibility for a second round of federally funded Child Care Provider Stabilization grants. As of Tuesday, all school-age child care programs and more than 900 providers that were licensed by January 1, 2022 can apply for these grants.

Eligible providers can access more information at https://ocfs.ny.gov/programs/childcare/ccap/

