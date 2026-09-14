New Addiction Recovery, Behavioral Health Facility Opens In Former Lakeshore Hospital

A new inpatient addiction recovery and behavioral health facility has officially opened at the former Lakeshore Hospital in Irving.

New York Medical Center is leasing the facility from Main Rd Med Group.

The Center will begin its first phase of operations today with 20 inpatient substance use disorder treatment beds and five detoxification beds. Future phases over the next two years will add behavioral health services.

The redevelopment by Main Rd Med Group represents an investment of more than $42 million in the 173,000-square-foot former hospital. When fully complete, the health care facility will have 180 beds as well as other medical office and commercial space. The completed project is projected to create approximately 300 permanent health care-related jobs within three years.

Earlier this year, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency approved a package of incentives supporting the reuse of the property, including a 15-year PILOT agreement, sales tax abatement and mortgage tax exemption.

State Senator George Borrello, who worked to keep Lakeshore Hospital open before it closed in 2020, has worked to see health care services ultimately returned to the site. He said when the hospital closed the region lost critical inpatient behavioral health and chemical dependency treatment beds, deepening a mental health care “desert” across northern Chautauqua, southern Erie and Cattaraugus counties, “The addiction crisis has touched families in every community, and access to inpatient treatment can be especially difficult in rural areas. Having these services available here in northern Chautauqua County will provide another option for individuals and families seeking help while restoring health care jobs to a site that was built for that very purpose.”