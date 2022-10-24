New Area Code Coming to Western New York

A new area code is coming to Western New York.

The New York State Public Service Commission announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code as early as the second quarter of 2024.

The Commission said the new area code is needed to meet the increasing demand for residential and business phone numbers.

Newly issued telephone numbers in the Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties will receive the 624 area code once all unassigned 716 telephone numbers are exhausted.

As early as the second quarter of 2024, customers in the 716-region requesting new service, an additional line, or a move in the location of their service, may be assigned a number in the new 624 area code.

Existing customers in the 716-area code will not be impacted by the new overlay area code.

The new area code is projected to provide telephone numbers for approximately 29 years.