New Commercial and Residential Cleaning Business Opens Downtown

Local officials also recently cut the ribbon for a new commercial and residential cleaning business in downtown Jamestown.

Porter-Blair Cleaning & Co., LLC opened its new office in the Medical Arts Building at 500 Pine Street.

Owner Lindsey Smith is a Jamestown native who recently returned home to launch her business.

Porter-Blair Cleaning & Co. offers commercial and residential cleaning including disinfecting all high-touch surfaces, trash removal, floor cleaning, kitchens, and bathrooms. Specialized floor care and carpet cleaning is available, as is special event cleaning and vacation property cleaning solutions. They are licensed, insured, and bonded.

For more information, visit porterblaircleaning.com.