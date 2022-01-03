WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

New Council Members To Be Sworn In at Jamestown City Council’s Organizational Meeting

New council members will be sworn in at Jamestown City Council‘s organizational meeting January 3.

The new representatives will include At Large Council Member Randy Daversa and Andrew Faulkner representing Ward 6.

The Ward 5 representative is being chosen by the City Republican Committee and will be then appointed by Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist. Grant Olson previously represented that ward, but announced in September he would not seek another term. He still won that race in November as it was too late to remove his name from the election ballot.

Council also will elect a Council President tonight. Ward 2 Council member Tony Dolce served in that role the last term and is expected to be named to continue in that position.

Council also is expected to act on a number of appointments by Mayor Sundquist to various boards and commissions. The meeting will take place at 7pm tonight in City Council Chambers.

