New County Public Health Director Starts In January

Chautauqua County will have a new Public Health Director as Interim Director Dr. Michael Faulk steps down.

Faulk, speaking to the Legislature’s Administrative Services Committee, said that following his recommendation, County Executive PJ Wendel has appointed Deputy Director Lacy Wilson to the Director position, “She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Behavioral Psychology with honors from Allegheny College in 2007, a Masters in Public Health with honors from University of Albany in 2011, and a dietetic internship at Sage Graduate School in 2013. Lacy has more than 10 years experience in community health, social behavior, aging services, public health program planning, development and implementation.”

Faulk said Wilson previously oversaw nutrition and food services for the New York Giants Summer Camp in 2012. She also was the Nutrition Director for the Seneca Nation of Indians. In 2019,

Wilson became the Nutrition and Wellness Coordinator for the County Aging Services Department.

Faulk said Wilson will start in her new role in January. He said they will not be hiring a new deputy director.

Dr. Faulk will remain the County Physician and Chief Medical Officer in the County Health Department.