New COVID-19 Cases Continue Downward Trend

Reports of new COVID-19 cases continued their downward trend in Chautauqua County, with 253 new cases reported for February 13 through 19. However, 5 people died last week. The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 is now 320.

The Chautauqua County Health Department says 11 people were admitted to the hospital due to COVID or COVID complications.

The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 4.3%. The community transmission rate remains “high” as classified by the Centers for Disease Control.

82 of the new cases are located in the City of Jamestown.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 65.4% of the county’s total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 58.4% of the total population is now fully vaccinated.